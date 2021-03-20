Menu

No. 4 Seed Virginia begins NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 Seed Ohio

Ethan Hyman/AP
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Virginia NC State Basketball
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 11:20:42-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – No. 4 seed Virginia (18-6) plays No. 13 seed Ohio (16-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20. Tipoff at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for approximately 7:15 p.m. ET on truTV.

For Openers
• UVA earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, while Ohio earned the Mid-American Conference’s automatic bid.
• Virginia earned its school-record seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third No. 4 seed in school history.
• UVA has won 18 or more games for the 10th straight season under four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett.
• Virginia is 9-5 away from John Paul Jones Arena, including a 2-2 record on neutral courts.
• Virginia’s Tony Bennett will coach his 500th career game, posting a career mark of 364-135 in 15 seasons.
• Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas’ father, Dean Vander Plas, and Tony Bennett were college teammates at Green Bay under Tony’s father, Dick Bennett, from 1989-91.
• Ben Vander Plas was named after Dick Bennett.
• Ben Vander Plas and Sam Hauser were AAU teammates as grade schoolers for the Fox Valley Skillz in Wisconsin.

Broadcast Information
• The Virginia-Ohio contest will be televised on truTV and streamed online via NCAA March Madness Live.
• The game will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (134), XM (201) Internet (964), and WestwoodOneSports.com/madness.

The Head Coach
• Dean and Markel Families Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett has a 295-102 (.743) mark in 12 seasons at Virginia and 364-135 (.729) career mark in 15 seasons.
• With the Feb. 13 win over North Carolina, Bennett became just the third coach in ACC men’s basketball history to lead his program to 10-straight winning conference seasons, joining Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski.Bennett guided the Cavaliers to their 10th ACC regular-season championship in 2020-21, including the fifth in the last eight seasons.
• In 2018-19, Bennett led the Cavaliers to their first NCAA national championship, a share of their ninth ACC regular-season title and school-record 35 wins.
• UVA is 149-62 (.706) in ACC play (84-21 at home & 65-41 away), 168-30 (.848) at home and 146-40 (.785) in non-conference action (82-7 at JPJ) under Bennett.
• Bennett ranks third all-time in winning percentage (.706) among ACC head coaches with 100 or more ACC regular-season wins.

UVA All-Time in the NCAA Tournament
• The Cavaliers are 35-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
• UVA will make its school-record seventh consecutive and 24th overall NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 (2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic).
• UVA is 4-2 as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament (3-1 in 1995 and 1-1 in 2007).
• UVA won the NCAA championship in 2019 and also made Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984, respectively.
• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 16-8 in nine NCAA tournaments, including a 13-6 record at UVA.

All-Time vs. Ohio
• Virginia is 1-2 all-time vs. Ohio in the series that dates back to 1994.
• The Cavaliers are 1-1 against the Bobcats in Charlottesville, recording a 94-83 loss in 1994 and 90-71 win in 2000.
• Ohio defeated the Cavaliers 78-72 in Athens in the last meeting between the teams in 2003.

Last Time vs. the Bobcats
• Steve Esterkamp scored a game-high 31 points to lead Ohio to a 78-72 win over Virginia in Athens on Feb. 26, 2003.
• Todd Billet and Nick Vander Laan each scored 15 points for Virginia, which shot 48.3 percent in the loss.
• Ohio drilled 9 of 15 3-point shots and went 23 of 30 from the free throw line.
• Elton Brown and Devin Smith each added 10 points for UVA.

UVA in the NCAA Rankings
• As of March 17, Virginia ranks third nationally in personal fouls per game (12.9), turnovers per game (9.4) and free throw percentage (81.7%), sixth in scoring defense (60.5), 12th in assist/turnover ratio (1.48), 17th in 3-point field goal percentage (38.1%) and 24th in field goal percentage (48%).

Last Time Out
• Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave No. 1 seed Virginia a 72-69 win over No. 8 seed Syracuse in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11.
• Sam Hauser led the Cavaliers (18-6) with 21 points, while Jay Huff had his 10th career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
• Trey Murphy III chipped in 15 points and Kihei Clark added 10 points and a game-high six assists.
• UVA shot 45.5 percent and attempted a season-high 35 3-pointers.
• UVA outrebounded the Orange 33-30.
• Buddy Boeheim had a game-high 31 points for Syracuse.

UVA Ranked No. 15 in AP Poll
• Virginia is ranked No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll.
• UVA has been ranked in the top 25 of the AP poll for 19 straight weeks over the past two seasons.
• UVA was ranked No. 4 in both preseason polls, marking its third AP preseason top-5 ranking in school history (No. 1 in 1982-83 and No. 5 in 2018-19).
• UVA has been ranked in the top 25 in the preseason rankings in nine of the past 10 seasons.

Cavaliers Against the Field of 68
• Virginia competed against seven teams which qualified for the NCAA Tournament, posting a 6-3 record.UVA went 2-0 vs. Georgia Tech, 2-0 vs. Syracuse, 1-0 vs. Clemson, 1-0 vs. North Carolina, 0-1 vs. Florida State and 0-1 vs. Gonzaga and 0-1 vs. Virginia Tech.

On the Horizon
• The winner of the Virginia/Ohio NCAA first round game plays No. 5 seed Creighton or No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara on Monday, March 22. Tipoff and television designation is to be determined.

