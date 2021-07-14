Norfolk Admirals Opening Night tickets now on sale

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Wednesday that individual game tickets for Opening Night on October 22 against the Reading Royals are now on sale.

Individual tickets can be purchased online only through Ticketmaster. To purchase your tickets, CLICK HERE [ticketmaster.com].

Single-game tickets for all remaining home games will be available for purchase at a later date.

“It has 491 days since the Admirals last hit the ice and we are all extremely excited for this announcement,” said Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Shawn McIntosh. “Opening Night is going to be a very special night for the Hampton Roads community. We can’t wait to come together at Norfolk Scope on October 22.”

To secure your season tickets for the 2021-22 season, CLICK HERE [norfolkadmirals.com].