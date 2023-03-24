Norfolk native Johnson helps Kansas State to Elite Eight

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Keyontae Johnson's dream season continued on Thursday night as he shined on the biggest stage at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Johnson scored 22 points and pulled down six rebounds, helping Kansas State to a 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16 at New York's Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats advance to Saturday's Elite Eight to face either Tennessee or Florida Atlantic.

The chemistry between the former Norview star and point guard Markquis Nowell was evident from the first seconds of the game, as Nowell found Johnson for an alley-oop five ticks into the contest. The two would be in-sync throughout the night, connecting on a handful of highlight-reel plays. Nowell ended the evening with 20 points and an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists.

Johnson's team-high scoring output came on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor, part of an overall Kansas State effort of 56 percent from the floor. He scored 18 points in the Wildcats' opening tournament victory over Montana State and followed that up with a 13 point performance against Kentucky in the second round.

The former Pilot has put together a career season, averaging a career-best 17.5 points and 34.3 minutes per outing. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. Johnson is also a finalist for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball.

The Norfolk native's journey is well-documented. While at Florida, Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State on December 12, 2020. He wouldn't play again in games until November of 2022, except for a senior day appearance during his final home game with the Gators.