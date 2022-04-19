Norfolk native McCormack entering NBA Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- One day after follow former Norfolk Academy star Mark Williams declared for the NBA Draft, David McCormack is doing the same.

The former Bulldog announced on social media that he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft, less than a month after helping Kansas claim a national championship.

"I can't imagine ending my career at Kansas better than we did this past season, as national champions," McCormack said in his statement.

The Norfolk native was one of the top big men in the country this past season, averaging 10.6 points and seven rebounds per contest. He was a force in the Final Four, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine boards in the national semifinal against Villanova, before posting 15 points and ten rebounds in the national championship game win over North Carolina. McCormack earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors and was named to the All-NCAA Tournament Team. He scored the final two buckets to give the Jayhawks the lead and a three point cushion to end the national title contest.

McCormack played his first two years of high school basketball at Norfolk Academy before transferring to Oak Hill to finish out his high school career.