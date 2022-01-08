Norfolk State baseball announces 2022 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State head baseball coach Keith Shumate announced the Spartans’ 2022 schedule on Wednesday. Highlights of the 52-game regular-season schedule include 31 home games at Marty L. Miller Field, including three non-conference weekends, five conference weekends and mid-week dates with Longwood and VCU.

NSU opens the season with nine straight home games as Marist (Feb. 18-20), Georgetown (Feb. 25-27) and NJIT (March 4-6) all visit Marty L. Miller Field for three-game weekend series to begin 2022. The Spartans’ first road trip takes them to Davidson for a three-game set with the Wildcats on March 11-12. NSU also has a road game, its first mid-week game of the season, to kick off a home-and-home arrangement with Longwood on March 15 in Farmville during the first month of the season.

“I love the caliber of our 2022 non-conference schedule,” Shumate said. “Our players really look forward to the daily challenge of competition. This schedule provides tough competition that can prepare us for the tough four-game MEAC weekends.”

MEAC play gets underway the weekend of March 18-19. The league slate consists of 36 games in 2022 as the conference’s four baseball squads – NSU, Maryland Eastern Shore, Coppin State and Delaware State – play each other three times apiece in four-game weekend series, a format that the MEAC began last year. The Spartans open MEAC play at MDES on March 18-20 in Salisbury and also face the Hawks again April 22-24 at NSU and May 6-8 again in Salisbury.

NSU faces Coppin State at NSU on March 25-27 and May 12-14 while visiting the Eagles April 8-10. The Spartans and Delaware State meet up April 1-3 and April 29-May 1 at NSU and April 14-16 at DSU.

The Spartans also have mid-week home games on March 23 against VSU and April 19 against Longwood and visit the University of Richmond for a single game on April 12.

The MEAC Tournament returns to NSU for the second consecutive year from May 19-21. The Spartans are defending MEAC champions, having won their first-ever title on their home field last season.