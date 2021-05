NORFOLK, Va. - For the first time in school history, the Norfolk State baseball team has won a MEAC Tournament title.

On Saturday afternoon, the Spartans won on a walk-off hit by Alsander Womack in extra innings. With two outs and bases loaded in the eleventh inning, Womack singled to right center. Adam Collins scored from third and NSU won 7-6.

This year marks NSU’s 10th appearance in the MEAC Tournament championship round.