Norfolk State baseball's Danny Hosley earns national recognition

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State University senior Danny Hosley was selected Tuesday as the John Olerud Award Two-Way Player of the Week, as announced by the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hosley was stellar during the Spartans’ run to the MEAC championship last week. He allowed just three hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out nine in the tournament-opening win against Florida A&M. He also hit a go-ahead two-run double in that game. Then on Friday, Hosley hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 1-0 victory over North Carolina Central to send NSU into the championship game.

Hosley earned a spot on the MEAC All-Tournament Team for his performance.

Hosley was named last week as one of 10 semifinalists for the John Olerud Award, given annually to the top player in Division I who pitches in addition to playing another position. The 2021 MEAC Player of the Year, Hosley is batting .375 with eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 23 runs batted in while playing shortstop and some third base. On the mound, he is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73.1 innings pitched.