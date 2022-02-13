Norfolk State bounces back with win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State had 12 days to chew on its first MEAC loss of the season. The Spartans won't have to chew on another one heading into its next contest.

Jalen Hawkins scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace the green and gold to a 70-63 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night. The victory improves NSU to 16-5, 7-1 in conference play.

Early on, it was UMES trying to control the pace, as the Hawks opened up a four point lead early in the first half and would hold a five point advantage with 10:24 remaining in the opening frame. The Spartans responded to take the lead and went into halftime up 30-26.

An 8-0 NSU run midway through the second half created enough space and Robert Jones and company were able to hold on for the win. It was a relatively evenly-matched game on the stat sheet, though Norfolk State held a 13-0 advantage in fast break points.

Hawkins' performance led four Spartans in double figures. Joe Bryant scored 14 points, Dana Tate chipped in 11 points and Christian Ings added 10 points.

It's a quick turnaround for the green and gold as they head to Delaware State for a Monday showdown. Tip-off is set for 7:30 as the Spartans eye another season sweep. They topped the Hornets, 80-51, at Echols Hall on January 12.