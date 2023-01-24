Norfolk State can't complete comeback at Morgan State

BALTIMORE, MD (WTKR)- Norfolk State's slow start ended up leading to its downfall on Monday night as the Spartans fell for the second time in MEAC action this season.

Kris Bankston scored 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the green and gold fell to Morgan State, 77-71, in Baltimore. The loss drops NSU's record to 13-7, 3-2 in conference play.

Things could not have started much worse for the Spartans, who fell behind 14-0 before Joe Bryant's lay-up got them on the board. Isaiah Burke's three-pointer would put Norfolk State in a 20-4 hole and the Bears would hold a 37-25 advantage at halftime.

Robert Jones and company would be much stronger in the second half, trimming the Morgan State lead to 50-48 with 11:47 remaining in the contest, but that's as close as the Spartans would get. NSU would trail for the entire game on its way to its second defeat in its last three games.

The difference was made from beyond the arc, where Morgan State connected on 12 of its 26 three-point attempts, while Norfolk State did not make any of its 13 shots from long range. The Spartans controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Bears, 46-30, but could not overcome their struggles from the perimeter or their slow start.

Bryant chipped in 12 points for Norfolk State, while Cahiem Brown and Nyzaiah Chambers each contributed 11 points. Morgan State's Will Thomas scored a game-high 27 points while Burke added 21 points.

Norfolk State returns home on Saturday to face South Carolina State at Echols Hall. Tipoff is set for 4:00.