Norfolk State can't keep pace with top-ranked Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WTKR)- For the second time in its history, Norfolk State tipped off against the number one-ranked team in the country. Houston looked the part.

The Cougars used a 27-3 first half run to create space and never let the Spartans back into it, cruising past NSU, 100-52, on Tuesday night. The defeat drops the green and gold's record to 5-3, with all three losses coming to top ten opponents.

From the get-go, Norfolk State just could not keep pace with the top-ranked Cougars, falling into an early hole and trailing at the break, 54-20. The second half would see Houston open up the lead to as many as 52 points and rolling in its first contest as a number one ranked squad in 39 years.

Kris Bankston led the Spartans with 14 points while Cahiem Brown added 11 points. Joe Bryant, the MEAC Preseason Player of the Year, was held to just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, Houston put five players in double figures, led by Marcus Sasser's 25 points.

Norfolk State struggled from deep, connecting on just one of its 18 three-point attempts. Houston, on the other hand, knocked down 17 shots from deep to help in its dominating effort.

The Spartans return to Norfolk for a cross-town match-up at Old Dominion on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM at Chartway Arena.