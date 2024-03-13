Norfolk State cleans up at MEAC end-of-season awards

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State earned the top seed in the MEAC Tournament on both the men's and women's sides. That winning continued Tuesday night before the tournament even got underway.

The Spartans cleaned up during the MEAC awards ceremony with Robert Jones, Larry Vickers, Jamarii Thomas and Kierra Wheeler all taking home hardware.

Jones was named the men's MEAC Coach of the Year. It marks the third time he's pulled in the accolade during his career. Jones guided the Spartans to a 21-10 record, 11-3 in conference play, and the league's regular season title. The green and gold capped off the regular season with back-to-back 19 point victories to lock up that regular season crown.

Staying on the men's side, Thomas earned MEAC Player of the Year honors, along with the conference's Newcomer of the Year award. The junior guard led the league in scoring with 17.5 points per game and added 3.8 assists per contest. The UNC-Wilmington transfer scored 20 or more points 10 times this season, including a career-high 31 points against Illinois State in December. Thomas's honor marks the third straight player of the year nod for the Spartans, after Joe Bryant Jr. pulled in the award in 2022 and 2023. Thomas is also an All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team member.

"I got emotional," Thomas said after learning of his win. "It's been a long time coming. I can't do [anything] but just thank God. As you can see, I'm out of words. I just got three awards, man."

Another NSU newcomer also made a splash, as senior guard Allen Betrand grabbed Sixth Man of the Year, along with a spot on the All-MEAC Third Team. The Rider transfer averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.

Rounding out the men's players to take home hardware was freshman Chris Fields Jr., who was named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

Norfolk State was just as successful on the women's side. Head coach Larry Vickers earned MEAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. Vickers led the Spartans to a 24-5 regular season record, 13-1 in conference play and the green and gold pulled in the league's regular season title for the third straight year.

Kierra Wheeler earned MEAC Player of the Year honors after a stellar campaign that saw her dominate. Wheeler averaged 17.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, including two efforts of 30 or more points. She led the squad with 12 double-doubles on the campaign. The junior forward Wheeler is also part of the All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team.

"It was just a good feeling for me because I earned it," Wheeler said. "Coach LV took me from JUCO and he made me into something. I appreciate it."

Another junior is walking away from the season with high marks. Diamond Johnson is your 2024 MEAC Newcomer of the Year to go along with All-First Team and All-Defensive Team honors. Johnson led the conference in scoring with 20.3 points per game and 3.9 steals per outing.

Niya Fields was named to the All-MEAC Second Team, while D'Brya Clark and Anjanae Richardson grabbed spots on the All-Rookie Team.

The NSU women tip off in the first contest of the MEAC Tournament Wednesday, taking on South Carolina State at noon. The men also begin their quest for a conference title Wednesday, battling Coppin State at 6:00 PM. All MEAC Tournament action takes place at the Norfolk Scope.

