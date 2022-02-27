Norfolk State clinches share of MEAC title with Saturday win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Not all of them have come easy for Norfolk State this season and Saturday night saw another one of the Spartans' contests go down to the wire.

NSU jumped out to a 34-18 halftime lead, but saw that lead trimmed to just one as the Spartans held off a pesky South Carolina State squad for the 63-59 win. The victory gives the green and gold at least a share of the MEAC regular season title.

Dana Tate's free throw gave Norfolk State a 41-26 lead with 17:52 remaining, but the Bulldogs rattled off a 16-2 run to pull to within a single point at 43-42 with 11:09 to play. NSU would never give up the lead, but had to fight off SC State down the stretch.

The Bulldogs won the edge on the boards, 43-33, but tallied 14 points off of 16 SC State turnovers.

Tate led the Spartans with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Joe Bryant chipped in 12 points. Kris Bankston rounded out the NSU players in double figures with 10 points.

Norfolk State improves to 19-6, 10-2 in conference play, and can clinch the MEAC regular season championship outright with a victory over North Carolina Central at home on Monday night. The Spartans fell to NCCU back on January 31, 70-67.