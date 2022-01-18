Norfolk State continues fast MEAC start, tops UMES on road

PRINCESS ANNE, MD (WTKR)- Norfolk State showed it was at the top of the MEAC last season, and this campaign's confere

Lake Taylor graduate Joe Bryant continued his strong play with 25 points, Jalen Hawkins scored a season-high 20 points as the Spartans defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 72-58 on Monday afternoon in a conference showdown. The win improved NSU's record to 12-4, 3-0 in MEAC play, as the Spartans swell their winning streak to three games.

Bryant topped the 20 point mark for the third straight game to help the Spartans beat the Hawks for the seventh straight time. Kris Bankston chipped in 14 points while Cahiem Brown posted 11 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and six assists for NSU.

UMES hit 11 of its first 18 field goal attempts and four of its first eight shots from beyond the arc. A 13-0 Hawk spurt pushed the Hawks' lead to 23-15 and later had NSU in a 32-20 hole. The Spartans closed the half on a 14-2 run that included five points by Brown to send the teams into halftime tied at 34.

Norfolk State took control in the second half, using a 9-0 run to open up a 45-37 lead with 14:00 remaining. After a small Hawk rally, the Spartans slammed the door with a 12-3 run to pull away.

NSU returns home for a Saturday showdown with Coppin State. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM.

