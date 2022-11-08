Watch Now
Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener

Norfolk State men's basketball was honored for its 2022 MEAC Championship prior to the tipoff of its 2022-2023 season opener against Virginia University of Lynchburg on November 7, 2022.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 22:04:07-05

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents.

Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.

King's Fork product George Beale put together a memorable collegiate debut, scoring a game-high 18 points to pace Norfolk State in the winning effort, adding 14 rebounds as well. Kris Bankson was close behind with 16 points and 12 boards. Cahiem Brown (15 points), Daryl Anderson (14 points), Joe Bryant (13 points), Jack Doumbia (11 points) and Christian Ings (10 points) all found double figures in the scoring column as well.

The Spartans had their shooting stroke in the opener, connecting on 52 percent of their shots. They also out-rebounded the Dragons, 58-29, and forced them into 22 turnovers.

Prior to the start of the game, Norfolk State was recognized for its 2022 MEAC Championship. NSU claimed the title for the second straight year and made its third ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans are back in action on Wednesday when they host Cairn at 7:00 PM.

