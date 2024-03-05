Norfolk State earns share of MEAC regular season title with rout of UMES

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's not the team's ultimate goal, but Norfolk State crossed off one of its hopes Monday night in front of its home crowd.

Jamarii Thomas scored 21 points and the Spartans held Maryland-Eastern Shore to just six total field goals in the second half on their way to a 69-50 win over the Hawks at Echols Hall. The victory clinches a least a share of the MEAC regular season title for the green and gold.

"The regular season is tough," NSU head coach Robert Jones said. "To be the best team for three months, that's harder than being the best team for three days. It means a whole bunch and even though we're only judged on those three days, it's hard being the best team for three months."

"I came here to win," added Thomas. "That's what we did, so I'm just proud of my group and my coaches and I'm just thankful to be here."

UMES kept things interesting in the first half, taking a six point lead with 9:02 remaining in the frame before Norfolk State regained control and held a 32-30 advantage at halftime.

The second half, however, was all Spartans, who burst out of the locker room on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Jones saw his defense keep the Hawks in check in the final 20 minutes, holding them to just 29 percent from the floor.

"This feels good," the head coach said. "It's going to propel us into Thursday (against Howard). Now you've got to get that swag going a little bit and we need that, so it's going to be a tough game Thursday."

In addition to Thomas's strong outing, Jaylani Darden added 15 points and five steals, while Allen Betrand came off the bench to chip in 11 points.

The win by Norfolk State avenges a January road loss the Spartans suffered to UMES. They improved to 20-10, 10-3 in the MEAC, with the regular season finale against Howard coming up Thursday night at Echols Hall with opening tip scheduled for 9:00 PM. This marks the third consecutive season the team has won at least 20 games.

It was also a big night for the Norfolk State women, who locked up their third straight MEAC regular season crown with a 52-40 triumph over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The win marked the third straight regular season title for the Spartans.

The green and gold found themselves training after the opening quarter, 14-8, but got things together after the first intermission. NSU ended the half on a 13-2 run and never looked back, holding off a few Hawk rallies to seal the win.

Diamond Johnson paced Norfolk State with a game-high 21 points and the Spartans held UMES to just 25 percent shooting from the floor.

Norfolk State wraps up its regular season Thursday against Howard at Echols Hall. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM.