Norfolk State falls in heartbreaker to open 2024 season

ATLANTA, GA (WTKR)- Norfolk State gave the No. 25 FCS team in the country all it could handle on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it was one point short.

Jalen Daniels' rush attempt on a two point conversion try in the fourth quarter failed and the Spartans would not touch the ball again, falling to Florida A&M, 24-23, in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Things looked good early for the green and gold. Oscar Smith product Kevon King got the scoring started with an 82-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. Daniels would add another rushing score later in the frame, giving NSU a 14-0 advantage.

The Rattlers, however, were far from defeated, responding for the next 17 points. After a Daniel Richardson touchdown pass with 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Florida A&M added a field goal to cut the Norfolk State lead to 14-10 at the half. Richardson wasted no time coming out of the break, connecting with Jamari Gassett for a 55-yard touchdown strike early in the third quarter.

NSU responded with a field goal to tie the score at 17-17 before Richardson and Gassett hooked up again for a nine-yard touchdown conversion with 3:27 to go in the third, pushing the Rattlers back in front, 24-17.

The Spartans had another drive left in them. Daniels connected with Kam'ryn Thomas, who adjusted well despite defensive pass interference to make the catch inside the five yard line. That play set up King's second touchdown rush of the night, pulling the green and gold to within a point with 6:29 to play.

Grandin Wilcox's extra point try was off the mark, but Florida A&M was flagged for offsides, giving NSU another shot from inside the two yard line. Head coach Dawson Odums and the Spartans opted to go for two, but Daniels was tackled well short of the goal line on his attempt.

The Rattlers would hold the ball and control the clock the rest of the game, keeping the ball out of the Spartans' hands.

King carried the ball 14 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while Daniels completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 142 yards. The quarterback added five rushing yards and a score. Jacquez Jones led the receivers with four receptions for 78 yards, while Thomas tacked on two catches for 57 yards.

Saturday's game continued a trend of close defeats from last season for Norfolk State. NSU finished 2023 with a 3-8 record, but four of the losses came by seven points or less.

The Spartans will be back in action next Saturday when they travel to East Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM.