Norfolk State falls in Vick's debut to cap off busy, energy-filled day for Spartans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was arguably the most highly-anticipated game in Norfolk State football history and even though the result wasn't ideal, the Michael Vick era for the Spartans is underway.

Towson used a big fourth quarter to pull away and top NSU, 27-7, in front of more than 19,000 fans at Dick Price Stadium Thursday night. The defeat drops the green and gold to 0-1 and gives the team a baseline to go off of and improve on moving forward.

"Up until about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, we were in the game," Vick noted. "I felt like we had some momentum, we were making a comeback after a slow start, but I felt like, a couple plays, maybe two or three plays, and we were right back in the game."

The Spartan offense struggled to get going early in the contest, failing to pick up a first down until the middle of the second quarter. Vick replaced Israel Carter with Otto Kuhns at quarterback in the second frame, which seemed to give the unit a spark. Towson scored on its first drive in the opening stanza and added two field goals to enter halftime up 13-0.

Norfolk State shot itself in the foot on several of occasions. A handful of penalties either pushed the Spartan offense back or gave Towson new life on the Tigers' drives, contributing to the frustration of an opening loss.

NSU scored its first points of the Vick era early in the fourth quarter, when Jaylen Laudermilk rushed for an eight-yard score to pull the green and gold to within a score at 13-7. However, Towson had an answer on the ensuing drive, as Andrew Indorf turned a broken play into a dagger, rolling to his right and finding Zay Perkins behind the defense for a 36-yard touchdown.

Despite the defeat, Vick is glad to have his coaching debut under his belt.

"Definitely happy to get the first one out of the way," the head coach said. "I got a feel for it, I got a feel for the flow, what to look for, what to watch out for. Now I can go back and watch film and correct what we need to get better at. I look forward to that process."

Kuhns completed 19 of his 27 pass attempts for 219 yards, though Vick indicated after the game that Carter would remain the Spartans' starting quarterback and it's still his job to lose.

Oscar Smith product Kevon King gained 30 rushing yards on 11 carries to lead the Spartans on a slow day on the ground. NSU gained just 39 rushing yards as a team.

DreSean Kendrick pulled down 11 catches for 125 yards, while Kam'Ryn Thomas grabbed seven receptions for 105 yards. Major Dillard led the defense with eight tackles, while David Ojiegbe tallied 2.5 sacks.

The excitement and energy was present well before the game's 7 p.m. kickoff. ESPN's First Take got the day started with a live broadcast from Echols Hall. Hosts Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton took center stage in front of a enthusiastic crowd. Smith, considered by many to be the face of ESPN, is a big supporter of HBCU institutions. He attended Winston-Salem State and knows how big of an impact the university had on him and his path.

"I've been very, very blessed and fortunate to achieve the things that I've achieved in my lifetime," Smith said. "There's no way on earth that would've happened if it wasn't for people at Winston-Salem State who were always there to give me a helping hand."

The longtime host, who is one of the most polarizing figures in sports media, is a big fan of Vick's hiring at Norfolk State. Smith has known Vick since his playing days and thinks his success as a player can carry over into the coaching ranks.

"He brings a lot to the table credential-wise in terms of his ability on the field, but most importantly he's been through a lot of trials and tribulations along the way," noted Smith. "When you're talking about coaching collegiate athletes, you're talking about helping to elevate them into being young men and obviously when you've gone through the things he's gone through, you know a hell of a lot more than most of us."

First Take made Norfolk State the first stop on its 2025 HBCU Tour, which will continue throughout the fall.

Norfolk State will be back in action next Saturday when the Spartans host Virginia State. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.