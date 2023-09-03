Norfolk State falls to Virginia State in chaotic final seconds

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — For just a few moments, Norfolk State saw hope for overtime in its season opener.

Those fleeting seconds disappeared with one special teams mistake.

An error on the snap of a potential game-tying field goal proving costly for the Spartans, falling 33-24 to Virginia State.

Leading 27-24 with six seconds left to play in the game, Virginia State faced fourth down on it's own goal line. Trying to run the clock out, Trojan quarterback Jordan Davis scrambled out and ultimately went out of bounds. VSU's sideline celebrated thinking the game was over but it was determined he stepped out of bounds with one second to play at the six-yard line.

The green and gold setup for the 23-yard field goal, but the snap went through the hands of holder Carson Wilt and ultimately went over his head. Dante Clark would scoop the ball up for the visitors and return it for a touchdown to put an end to the game.

NSU quarterback Otto Kuhns went 10-27 for 166 passing yards, tossing two touchdowns and an interception. Lex Henry led the Spartans in rushing with 71 yards, scoring once on the ground and another time through the air.

The Trojans rushing attack gashed Norfolk State throughout the day, running for 316 yards. Bailey Upton accounted for 184 of those yards, busting out an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Norfolk State begins the season at 0-1 as it heads into the Battle of the Bay with Hampton next week at Armstrong Stadium.