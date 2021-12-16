Norfolk State football adds six on National Signing Day

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com, Matt Michalec) – Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums announced Wednesday the signing of six high school recruits to begin his first full recruiting class as Spartans' head coach.

Odums, who was hired in April after the 2021 recruiting cycle, added two long snappers, one wide receiver, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman and one multi-position athlete to the Spartan roster.

"I like the group we added today," said Odums, who directed the Spartans to a 6-5 record in his first season. "We did a good job of plugging some holes we had and adding a mix of positions. We got some depth on the line, some much-needed help for our special teams and some playmaking ability to our offense. We also liked that three are in-state athletes from Virginia.

"We still have some work to do in January, but this is a good start to our recruiting efforts for the year."

Here are the signees, in alphabetical order:

Vincent Byrd Jr., OL, 6-3/270, Stafford, Va./Colonial Forge HS

Byrd was a two-way starter for Colonial Forge, earning first-team All-Commonwealth District honors at offensive line and second-team accolades at defensive line. He was also named to the All-Region 6B second-team offensive line.

Cameron Curry, DE, 6-5/210, Chantilly, Va./Chantilly HS

Curry amassed 53 tackles, 13.5 for loss, with nine sacks and one defensive touchdown for Chantilly this year. He played defensive end and tight end in high school.

Clifton Davis, WR, 6-0/175, Stafford, Va./North Stafford HS

Davis was a first-team All-Commonwealth District selection as a wide receiver. He also played basketball and ran track at North Stafford.

Marvin "Kinney" Dozier, LS, 6-1/195, Lake Worth, Fla./Park Vista HS

Dozier was a two-year letterman at Park Vista High School. As a senior, he was rated the No. 1 long snapper in Palm Beach County by New Era Prep. As a junior, the service Kornblue Kicking rated him the No. 11 snapper in the nation.

Toby Willis, LS, 6-3/220, Lancaster, S.C./Lancaster HS

Willis was a four-year starter at Lancaster High. He was rated a five-star snapper and the No. 10 long snapper in his graduating class by Rubio Long Snapping.

Jason Wonodi, Athlete, 6-0/170, Brockton, Mass./Brockton HS

Wonodi tallied over 2,600 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns as a quarterback for Brockton this past fall. He passed for 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 more scores. He led Brockton to two Southeast Conference titles.

Odums stated that more signees are anticipated in the coming weeks and months.