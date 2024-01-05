Norfolk State gears up for start of MEAC play

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones doesn't dwell on last season with his players. A good portion of them weren't even on the team.

That doesn't mean the Spartans' sub-par showing in the MEAC last year, at least by their standards, doesn't cross his mind.

"I think it about last season," Jones said Thursday. "That was my worst MEAC season. Even though we won 22 games, which was one of the best overall seasons that we had, going 9-5 (in the conference), that really doesn't sit well with me."

The green and gold take the first step towards re-establishing themselves in the league Saturday afternoon when they visit South Carolina State. NSU has put together a 9-7 campaign so far and is coming off a loss at No. 5 Tennessee this past Tuesday. Tipping off MEAC play offers a fresh start of sorts for the Spartans.

"It's the second leg of the season that you need to get excited for," Jones noted. "This is the part that now can determine a champion."

The non-conference portion of the schedule sees Norfolk State play the role of underdog in plenty of match-ups. Having asserted itself as a MEAC powerhouse during Jones's tenure as head coach, the Spartans now assume the role of being the hunted against every league opponent they will face. It's a role Jones hopes his squad can embrace.

"The way we want to beat a Tennessee or a VCU, that's the way those teams want to beat us," the head coach said of NSU's MEAC rivals. "We've been beating on people for a long time in conference."

"We know that we are the team to beat in the MEAC," added junior forward Jack Doumbia. "We know what we can do coming into the MEAC so I think the confidence level is pretty high right now."

Despite last season's 9-5 showing in the league, Norfolk State still advanced to the conference title game and fell in heart-breaking fashion to Howard. This year the Spartans hope to return to dominating their MEAC opponents.

South Carolina State is struggling entering its match-up with the green and gold, holding a record of 4-12.

Norfolk State and South Carolina State tip off at 4:00 PM Saturday.