Norfolk State gets big win over VCU in first game between the two since 1995

RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — Norfolk State took some pride in staying unbeaten against teams from the state of Virginia to begin the 2023-24 season.

On Friday night, the Spartans added perhaps its biggest of those wins to the resume in Richmond.

Robert Jones' group held off Virginia Commonwealth's comeback attempt to notch a 63-60 win over the Rams in the first game the two programs have played since the 1998-99 season.

Jamarii Thomas and Allen Betrand each led the way with 17 points a piece while Christian Ings chipped in 12. The senior guard got loose for a dunk with 6:27 left to play in the opening 20 minutes to help give the visitors the momentum. The Green and Gold led by as many as 12 in the second half after grabbing a 26-23 lead going into halftime.

It keeps Norfolk State undefeated against Virginia teams with victories against Hampton and William & Mary already nailed down. The win is the Spartans third in their last four games dating back to their final game at the Paradise Jam.

Norfolk State improves to 6-3 with the win with a lengthy eight-day break coming up. A trip to Illinois State is next on the schedule on Dec. 9.