Norfolk State goes to 4-0 with rout of William & Mary

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Five Norfolk State players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled to their fourth straight win to open the season, topping William & Mary, 91-74. It marks NSU's first 4-0 start since the 1988-1989 campaign.

Christian Ings paced the Norfolk State offensive onslaught with 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting. Ings knocked down both of his three point attempts and added five free throws as well. Joe Bryant, Daryl Anderson and Nyzaiah Chambers each scored 11 points, while Cahiem Brown added 10 points.

The Spartans shot 56.9 percent from the floor and eclipsed the 90 point mark for the second time this season.

The news isn't as good for William & Mary, which fell to 0-3 on the young season. Yuri Covington scored 14 points for the Tribe, which was on the losing end of the lopsided loss, despite connecting on 13 three-pointers.

This marked the first match-up between the 757 foes since the 2008-2009 season. They were supposed to meet last year, but COVID-19 within the Tribe program forced the cancellation of the contest.

Norfolk State will seek a 5-0 start on Friday when the Spartans visit Bowling Green for a 5:30 PM tip. William & Mary will once again seek its first victory when it travels to the Legends Classic at High Point. The Tribe opens with Georgia State on Saturday at 5:00 PM.