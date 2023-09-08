Norfolk State, Hampton take stage in Battle of the Bay

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- It's one of the most anticipated early-season college football games in the 757 and this year's edition goes down Saturday in Hampton.

The annual Battle of the Bay, which pits cross-water rivals Hampton and Norfolk State up against each other, kicks off Saturday evening on the Pirates' home field. It's a match-up that players, coaches, fans and alumni all look forward to each and every year.

"I think it's good for the players," Hampton head coach Robert Prunty said. "They played against each other in high school, it's right across the bay. It's a lot of excitement for the fans so I know our players are excited to play."

"A lot of fans, a lot of alumni live on both sides," added Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums. "High school you might have gone to school together, then you go to a different college. You might be married to one, so I just think all that creates a great environment for a rivalry."

Odums and the Spartans come in with a sour taste in their mouths. Not only did they lose their season opener in heart-breaking fashion last week to Virginia State, but Hampton got the best of them last year on their home field. Now they look to return the favor.

"I think it's all about a different year, just the next opportunity," the head coach noted. "Any time you play in-state games in Virginia, you've got to be ready."

Hampton comes in with a 1-0 mark after a thrilling 35-31 win over Grambling State to kick things off at the Brick City Classic in Harrison, New Jersey. Now the Pirates take their home field for the first time in 2023 and do so against one of their biggest non-conference rivals.

"We grew up with a lot of these kids, families know each other," said defensive back Corey Wilson, who played his high school football at Phoebus. "It was just a culture in Virginia. Who wins the Battle of the Bay? Who's the winner?"

The answer to that question has been pretty split. In a series that dates back to 1938, Norfolk State holds a slim 31-29-1 advantage over the Pirates, though Hampton is searching for back-to-back wins in the annual showdown for the first time since 2012-2013.

Pirate quarterback Christopher Zellous showed off his arm and his legs on his way to earning MVP honors at the Brick City Classic last week. Zellous threw for 155 yard and two touchdowns while rushing for 114 yards and two additional scores. Meanwhile, Andre Pegues pulled in three receptions for 83 yards and a TD for the Spartans in their season opener, while Lex Henry rushed for 70 yards and a score.

The Battle of the Bay kicks off at Armstrong Stadium Saturday at 6:00 PM.