Norfolk State hangs tough, but falls at No. 5 Baylor

WACO, TX (WTKR)- Norfolk State looked like a much stronger team than the one that faced Baylor in March's NCAA Tournament, but the end result still saw the Bears come out on top.

Lake Taylor product Joe Bryant scored a game-high 24 points, but the Spartans could not keep pace in an 87-70 loss to Baylor on Friday night in Waco. NSU falls to 2-1 on the season.

Bryant's early first-half free throws put the green and gold on top, 7-6, but the Bears responded with a run, using a 10-0 spirt to pull ahead. The home team would open up the gap to 30-15 with 9:08 to play in the half, but the Spartans would fight back. Bryant's triple pulled NSU to within five at 36-31 with 2:15 to go in the frame. Robert Jones and company would trail by eight at the break.

The second half saw Baylor swell the advantage back up to 17 points, but the Spartans would not let the game get too out of control. The Bears would lead by as many as 21 points in the final frame, but there was never any quit in Norfolk State.

In addition to Bryant, Christian Ings chipped in 15 points and four assists, while Kris Bankston added 10 points. The Spartans shot 50 percent from the floor, but committed 19 turnovers that led to 23 Baylor points.

The Bears were led by Keyonte George's 23 points, while Jalen Bridges added 20 points and Adam Flagler scored 18 points. Baylor connected on 15 three-pointers and took 38 shots from distance on Friday night.

This contest was a far cry in terms of competitiveness from March's NCAA Tournament first round match-up. That game saw Norfolk State score just 22 points in the second half in an 85-49 defeat.

The Spartans' road trip doesn't get any easier, as No. 8 UCLA awaits for a battle in Los Angeles on Monday night. The first ever meeting between the two programs tips off at 10:00 PM.