Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones leading TBT team at Rucker Park

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State head basketball coach Robert Jones is putting his skills to good use this summer.

Jones is the head coach of HBCUnited, a squad competing in The Basketball Tournament. TBT is an annual summer event featuring 64 teams from all across the country. They are made up of former college and professional players competing for a $1 million prize.

HBCUnited, made up of primarily HBCU alumni, will play its regional games at a place that is familiar to Jones. The Queens native will guide his team on the courts a New York's famous Rucker Park, which is serving as one of the eight regional sites.

Former Spartans Devante Carter, Derrik Jamerson and Steven Whitley will all suit up for HBCUnited during TBT play.

Jones and HBCUnited open play on July 16 against Skip To My Lou at 8:00 PM. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will be held at the University of Dayton from July 28 through August 2.

This marks the ninth year of The Basketball Tournament, which has awarded more than $10 million in prize money.