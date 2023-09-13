Norfolk State heads to Philadelphia with upset on its mind

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The mood around the Norfolk State football facilities is considerably better than it was at this time last week. The Spartans got in the win column and now take aim at their toughest test of the season.

Dawson Odums will take his squad to Philadelphia for a match-up with Temple this Saturday. This will mark the first meeting between the two teams and the lone FBS opponent on the Spartans' 2023 schedule. They'll be heavy underdogs, but that isn't anything new for this group.

"That's the story of the season so far," quarterback Otto Kuhns pointed out. "We're ranked last in MEAC, last in everything that we've been ranked for, so we're fighting from the bottom in every game. I feel like this is a chance to showcase our abilities."

"It's rare that you get an opportunity to play in these games," added Odums. "I think you have to believe that you can be successful and these guys do and I think that's the biggest thing from week one to week two."

After a gut-wrenching loss to Virginia State in its season opener, Norfolk State hit the road and grabbed a Battle of the Bay win over longtime rival Hampton. Now the Spartans take on an Owls squad that has also split its first two games, beating Akron to open things up before falling in lopsided fashion to Rutgers. The green and gold will get their shot at Temple at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It is an NFL stadium, but it's still a football field, 100 yards, 11-on-11, so the same," said senior defensive back Joseph White.

"They're a bigger team," noted Kuhns of Temple's size. "But I feel like if we stick to what we can do, they put their pads on just like we do, so it should be a good game."

Philadelphia is known for many things- the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell, Rocky, and also the cheesesteak. While football is the main focus, the Spartans who attended the team's media availability on Tuesday were looking forward to diving into the city's signature sandwich.

"The bigger the better, the more the better," Odums smiled when referencing his anticipated cheesesteak order. "It's my first time going to Philly and probably getting a chance to eat a Philly cheesesteak, but the bigger the better."

"I've got to get everything on it," added Kuhns. "I've got to try it the way they eat it."

"American cheese, mayo, maybe a little bit of lettuce and that will be it for me," said White. "No onions at all. Can't do the onions."

At the end of the day, it's a business trip for Norfolk State. The Spartans will look to shock the Owls on their home field and keep climbing up as the season progresses.

"It's just can you line up and make sure that you're where you're supposed to be ," said Odums. "Don't let the stadium, don't let the magnitude of the game be too big, just focus in and do your job and if you do that, you give yourself a chance."

Norfolk State and Temple kickoff at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+.

