Norfolk State holds off Hampton in Battle of the Bay

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It had been awhile since we've been able to enjoy a basketball version of the Battle of the Bay in the 757 and Norfolk State and Hampton did not disappoint.

The Pirates turned a 15 point second half deficit into three, but were unable to come all the way back as the Spartans earned the 75-68 victory at Echols Hall on Monday night.

After the two Hampton Roads rivals played close for most of the opening frame, NSU got hot late in the half, opened up a 12 point lead and went into the locker room with a 41-32 advantage.

The Spartans kept their foot on the gas in the second half, as Tyrel Bladen's lay-up at the 13 minute mark put them up 57-42. The Pirates charged back, chipping away, and Ford Cooper's three pointer with 2:15 to play cut the gap to three points at 67-64. NSU was able to respond and keep its rival from across the water at arm's length, holding on for the seven point victory.

"We've got a new team, so we're learning every day," Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones said after the win. "That's the first team that actually went on a run because our first two games were blowouts, so we had to withstand their run and end up coming out with a victory."

Jamarii Thomas paced the green and gold with a game-high 20 points, while Jaylani Darden added 16 points and nine rebounds. Allen Betrand chipped in 10 points and eight boards in the win. Kyrese Mullen led four Pirates in double figures with 17 points with Cooper scoring 16 points. Mullen added 10 rebounds to tally the double-double.

Norfolk State and Hampton met twice last year, but in Las Vegas and Newark, New Jersey, as part of special events. Monday marked the first Battle of the Bay on NSU's campus since December 7, 2020.

"It was the first time we played them in the 757 in awhile," Jones noted. "It was great. We knew it was going to be a packed house in here so we were happy we could give the fans something to cheer about."

Norfolk State improved to 3-0 with Hampton falling to 1-2. Both teams will head to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam beginning Friday. The Spartans open with Fordham, while the Pirates face Kent State.