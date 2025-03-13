Norfolk State holds off pesky UMES squad in MEAC quarterfinals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State has fallen short in each of the last two MEAC Tournaments. The Spartans' quest to get back to the NCAA Tournament got off to a good start Wednesday night.

Robert Jones and company used an 18-0 first half run to create some cushion and held off Maryland-Eastern Shore down the stretch to top the Hawks, 77-70, in the MEAC quarterfinals at the Scope.

"Usually the first game is the hardest game," Jones said of the MEAC Tournament. "Everyone has nerves, everyone is scared a little bit. You'd be lying if you said you're not. You don't have to be terrified, but I think everyone's a little nervous, I think coaches are a little nervous, too, because you work so hard to get to this point."

With the game tied at 7-7 early in the first half, the Spartans caught fire, scoring in a variety of different ways to open up a 24-7 advantage. UMES chipped away and used a 10-0 run of its own to trim the gap back to single digits, but NSU went into halftime leading 38-26.

The second half saw the Spartans hold the lead for the duration of the frame, but the Hawks made it interesting. The eighth seed pulled to within six points in the final minute before the green and gold knocked down their free throws and pulled away.

Jalen Myers paced NSU with 22 points, while Chris Fields Jr. added 13 points off the bench. Brian Moore Jr. rounded out the Spartans in double figures with 10 points.

Despite struggling from beyond the arc, Norfolk State shot 56 percent from the floor and outscored the Hawks in the paint, 44-18.

The Spartans are back in action Friday when they take the court at Scope for the MEAC semifinals against either Howard or Morgan State at 6:00 PM.