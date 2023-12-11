Norfolk State issues statement on fan's alleged racial slur used against Spartan player

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The center of Norfolk State's win over Illinois State on Saturday is not about the result, but about an ugly incident midway through the game.

During the second half, Spartan guard Jamarii Thomas had an interaction with fans courtside. Afterward, Thomas told NSU head coach Robert Jones was seen walking onto the floor and yelling at the group of fans along with the officials.

After the game, Jones tweeted that a player had been called a racial slur.

I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur . Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game. https://t.co/hoyJ9VfSAx — Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) December 10, 2023

When Jones returned to the sidelines, ISU head coach Ryan Pedon confronted him. Both coaches began yelling at each other, drawing both teams towards half-court. Jones and Pedon were issued technical fouls and the fans were ejected from the game.

Through the school on Sunday night, Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Athletic Director Melody Webb issued a statement, saying the situation is "profoundly disappointing."

"We are at a critical time in this nation and world as it relates to race relations, and any type of hate speech or language is unacceptable," the statement said.

Dr. Adams-Gaston and Webb said they heard from Illinois State and the school was going to investigate what happened.

Illinois State released a statement to ESPN on Sunday confirming their investigation.

"They have stated the behavior shown to our student-athletes at the Horton Field House is not representative of their institution and they will fully investigate this incident," Dr. Adams-Gaston and Webb's statement said. "We acknowledge their apology and look forward to hearing the results of their investigation."

Norfolk State won the game 64-58, improving to 7-3 on the season.