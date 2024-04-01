Norfolk State leading scorer Jamarii Thomas enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — Five days after ending its season on a CIT Tournament win, Norfolk State men's basketball is taking a surprising loss.

Spartans head coach Robert Jones confirmed to News 3 that leading scorer Jamarii Thomas is entering the transfer portal. The point guard becomes the first known player from NSU's roster last season to hit the portal.

Thomas transferred to Norfolk State after two seasons at UNC-Wilmington and immediately shined. The Greensboro appeared in 30 of 33 games and averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.

He posted another career milestone when he scored 31 points against Illinois State in December.

The transfer also led the Spartans in minutes (31.1), assists (3.8), and steals (2.1). In March, Thomas was named MEAC Player of the Year and earned a selection to the all-conference first team.

Shortly after the news of Thomas' transfer broke, Jones posted this message on X:

The world of college athletics ….whew… — Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) April 1, 2024

Norfolk State wrapped up its season at 24-11, ending with a victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in the title game of the CIT Tournament.