Norfolk State locks up MEAC regular season crown

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State accomplished a number of things on Monday night. Not only did the Spartans avenge their first conference loss of the season, but they also cruised their way to a second consecutive MEAC regular season championship.

Kris Bankston scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the green and gold to a convincing 75-46 win over North Carolina Central. The win improves NSU's record to 20-6, 11-2 in league play.

Bankston helped set the tone early, scoring on an alley-oop dunk on the first play of the game, one of three early slam dunks for the redshirt senior. The Spartans opened up a 22-9 lead and held a 49-17 advantage at halftime on their way to the lopsided win, leading wire-to-wire.

Back on January 31, NC Central came back to stun Norfolk State, 70-67.

The Spartans were hot from the floor, shooting to the tune of 53.7 percent, while holding the Eagles to a dull 32.7 percent. They outscored NCCU, 24-4, in points off turnovers, forcing the Eagles into 15 giveaways.

Bankston connected on nine of his 11 shots from the floor. Dana Tate added 18 points and nine boards while Jalen Hawkins chipped in 11 points.

The victory means that Norfolk State will be the top seed at next week's MEAC Tournament at The Scope. The Spartans close out their regular season on Thursday night at home against Howard.