Norfolk State men picked second, Spartan women favorites in MEAC preseason poll

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Nobody has a crystal ball that will tell them how any given team will fare during the upcoming season, but expectations are once again high for Norfolk State basketball on both the men's and women's sides.

The Spartan women have been picked to repeat as MEAC champions, picked atop the preseason poll during the league's media day on Thursday. NSU won the regular season and conference tournament this past March and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Jones's men, meanwhile, were picked second in the preseason poll behind defending champion Howard. The Bison topped Norfolk State in last year's MEAC championship game, 65-64.

Jones and company are looking to fill quite a few holes, most notably Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston. Bryant was two-time MEAC Player of the Year, while Bankston was one of the best low presences in the league. Jones, however, pointed out Thursday that his program has a reputation of being near the top, no matter who has departed.

"We lost the best guard who was the player of the year, arguably the best big in the league, then we lose two other double-digit scorers, so we lost four of our top five scorers," Jones said during his media day interview. "To be picked second in the league, that's just the respect that the program has at this point, I think. People expect us to reload and not rebuild."

Christian Ings earned Preseason All-MEAC First Team accolades, with George Beale Jr. and UNC-Wilmington transfer Jamarii Thomas pulling in third team honors.

Norfolk State finished 22-11 last season, 9-5 in MEAC play.

Meanwhile, Larry Vickers brings back an impressive group of talented players for 2023-2024. The green and gold were picked to finish ahead of Howard in the preseason poll, receiving 12 of a possible 14 first place votes.

Four Spartans earned preseason all-conference honors, headlined by Kierra Wheeler's first team nod. Niya Fields earned a spot on the second team, while Makoye Diawara and Da'naijah Williams were named to the third team.

The Spartans put together an impressive 27-6 record in 2022-2023, 11-3 in the conference.

The Norfolk State men tip things off on November 6, hosting Penn State-Wilkes-Barre at 7:00 PM, while the women begin on the road at William & Mary, taking on the Tribe at 5:00 PM on November 6 as well.