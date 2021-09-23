Norfolk State men's basketball selected to participate in Chris Paul-backed HBCU Challenge

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NSUSpartans.com) – The defending MEAC champion Norfolk State men’s basketball team is one of four HBCU basketball programs that has been selected to participate this November in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Spartans will join Hampton, Grambling State and Morgan State universities in the inaugural event, which will be held Nov. 28 and 29 at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns. The entirety of the two days' worth of doubleheaders will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

"It's an extreme honor to be a part of Chris Paul's inaugural HBCU Challenge,” NSU men’s basketball coach Robert Jones said. “We appreciate the invitation and look forward to some fierce competition from some of the top HBCUs in country. Spartan Nation, get your tickets and join us out West!"

The Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul, which will be operated by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is part of the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events with the mission to continue to grow, celebrate, and promote the game at all levels.Paul, an 11-time NBA All-Star, active philanthropist and entrepreneur, has actively supported HBCUs for years.

"I’m so excited for the chance to give these players the opportunity to experience something not usually available to HBCU student-athletes and compete on a national stage,” said Paul. My time in college is something I’ll never forget, and I hope these events gives these players something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. I sincerely appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Phoenix Suns to bring this to life, and I can’t thank the team over at Boost Mobile enough for their support of this event."

The Spartans went 17-8 last season and captured the 2021 MEAC championship, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in their history. NSU is the only MEAC school with two NCAA Tournament wins in its history, a feat the Spartans accomplished by beating Appalachian State in the First Four this past season.

Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.NSU will also release the remainder of its 2021-22 season schedule in the coming week.