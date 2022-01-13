Norfolk State men's hoops opens MEAC play with win vs. Delaware St.

NORFOLK, Va. - The last time the Norfolk State men's basketball team took the floor for a basketball game was December 21st, with the last home game dating back back to November 23rd, but after taking a lengthy COVID-19 pause, the team got back to work Wednesday night.

The Green and Gold hosted Delaware State in their MEAC opener, looking to defend their conference title.

After a slow first half, the Spartans nearly doubled their offensive production coming out of halftime. Joe Bryant led the team in scoring with 29 points, a season best that's just one point shy of his career high.

Norfolk State rolled to an 80-51 victory, jumping out to a fast start in MEAC play with no rust evident in the Spartans' return to the court.

"It was great. It felt good to coach again. I'm sure the guys felt great to play again. I think the first half was a little sluggish. I think everybody was getting used to the intensity of a game and stuff like that, both teams. I don't think either team wants to write home about that first half, but the second half was more the way we're supposed to play and we were able to win the game convincingly."

Norfolk State hits the road to face Howard on Saturday at 4 p.m.