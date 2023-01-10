Norfolk State opens MEAC road slate with win at Delaware State

DOVER, DE (WTKR)- Norfolk State's quest for three consecutive MEAC championships has gotten out to a good start and the Spartans opened their conference road schedule with a familiar result on Monday night.

Lake Taylor product Joe Bryant Jr. scored a team-high 20 points and dished out six assists, leading the green and gold to a 78-65 win over Delaware State in Dover. The win improved the Spartans' record to 12-5, 2-0 in MEAC play.

After Delaware State held a brief five point lead in the first half, a George Beale three-pointer pushed Norfolk State back in front with 10:21 remaining in the opening frame and the Spartans would never look back. They led by as many as 11 points in the first half and held a seven point advantage at the break.

The Hornets, who fell to 1-14 on the season, did not fold, cutting a 15 point deficit to five with 9:09 to play. Bryant took control to open it back up, however, knocking down a three pointer to give NSU a 54-45 lead, the came up with a steal and lay-up to spoil the next Delaware State possession, converting a three-point play with a successful free-throw.

In addition to Bryant's performance, King's Fork graduate George Beale scored a career-high 19 points, knocking down five of his six three point attempts. Kris Bankston and Daryl Anderson added 10 points apiece.

Robert Jones and company got strong contributions from a number of players, out-scoring Delaware State in bench points, 31-3.

Norfolk State looks for a 3-0 start on Saturday when Howard visits Echols Hall for a 4:00 PM tipoff.