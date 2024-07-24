Norfolk State picked to finish fifth in MEAC, land 13 players on preseason all-conference teams

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — If 2023 brought the heartbreaking lessons, Norfolk State football believes 2024 is the year for redemption.

Spartans head coach Dawson Odums, defensive back Devon Allen, and tight end Ikeem Wright gathered with media during the MEAC's media day on Tuesday.

The green and gold were tabbed to finish fifth in the conference's preseason polls, but landed a league-high 13 players on the all-conference teams.

"Very pleased with where we are but we've got a football team," Odums said. "Still got to put the pieces together so we're able to show it but we've got a great opportunity on August 24 and we're excited for that challenge."

That opportunity is NSU's season-opening game against Florida A&M in Atlanta. That matchup against the Rattlers will be featured on ABC during Week 0, a chance to earn a spotlight early in the season.

"To play this kind of brand of football on a national stage says a lot about our football program," Odums said. "And we've got something to prove."

"They're always preaching stay in the moment. Don't think of the past, don't think of the future," said Allen, who landed on the preseason All-MEAC second team. "Just stay in the moment and be where you're feet are. I'm excited for sure, it's an exciting opportunity to play on August 24."

Part of the mission for Norfolk State in 2024 is to prove they're able to handle the close games that plagued it in 2023.

Last season the Spartans lost five games by single digits, something that still sits with them heading into fall camp.

"It was heartbreaking, but you just have to keep working," Allen said. "Because it's all going to pay off in the end."

"Losing all those fourth quarter games, we're hungry," Wright said. "We're more hungry to get it this year."

With a more experienced team coming back, Odums believes the numerous gut-wrenching setbacks from 2023 can lead to something good this season.

"More attention to detail in the offseason, more guys putting in a little bit more effort in the offseason," he said. "A greater brotherhood. We're just creating that togetherness and that work ethic. I just really feel like we're going to have a great season and our chance to show it is coming."

NORFOLK STATE'S PRESEASON ALL-MEAC SELECTIONS:

FIRST TEAM

- Quarterback Otto Kuhns

- Defensive lineman Keshawn Lynch

- Linebacker AJ Richardson

- Cornerback Terron Mallory

SECOND TEAM

- Running back Kevon King

- Offensive linemen Garrison Wheatley

- Offensive linemen Samuel Eskridge

- Offensive linemen Vincent Byrd Jr.

- Linebacker Daylan Long

- Defensive back Devon Allen

- Punter Noah Tracey

- Placekicker Grandin Willcox

- Return specialist Jaylen White.