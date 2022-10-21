Norfolk State picked to three-peat as MEAC men's basketball champion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State has been the class of MEAC men's basketball since the 2020-2021 season. The conference coaches and sports information directors expect that to continue.

The Spartans were picked to win the MEAC in the league's preseason poll on Thursday, receiving 15 of a possible 16 first place votes. NSU won both the regular season and conference tournament last season on its way to the program's second straight NCAA Tournament berth. The green and gold also won the MEAC in 2021.

Senior guard Joe Bryant Jr. was named the league's Preseason Player of the Year. Bryant earned MEAC Player of the Year and was named Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament last season and opted to return for his final year of eligibility. The guard is a Lake Taylor High School product.

Kris Bankston (1st team) and Dana Tate (3rd team) also earned preseason All-Conference honors.

Norfolk State will open its season on November 7 when the Spartans host Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Also Thursday, the Norfolk State women were picked to finish second in the MEAC, after reaching the conference championship game last season.