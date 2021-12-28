Norfolk State postpones game amidst COVID-19 issues

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Add Norfolk State men's basketball to the list of teams being impacted by COVID-19.

The program announced on Monday that its road game at Campbell scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed as the Spartans have entered coronavirus protocols. No make-up date has been determined.

Norfolk State is 9-4 and has lost three straight games, most recently a defeat at New Mexico. The Spartans are the MEAC defending champions, are favored to win the conference again this year and are scheduled to open league play at Maryland-Eastern Shore on January 8.

Robert Jones and company join Hampton as 757 squads currently on COVID-19 pauses. The Pirates announced their stoppage on December 17 and have cancelled games with VMI and Howard. They're scheduled to face Longwood on January 5.

Monday was a busy day for programs in the commonwealth in terms of coronavirus difficulties. Virginia Tech and James Madison also postponed or called off games that were originally scheduled for this week, the Dukes against Pennsylvania on Tuesday and the Hokies' match-up with North Carolina set for Wednesday.

The ACC recently changed its policy to keep teams with COVID-19 issues from having to forfeit conference games.