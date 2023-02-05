Norfolk State pulls away from Hampton to claim Battle of the Bay

NEWARK, NJ (WTKR)- The Battle of the Bay was played twice this season, both match-ups on the national stage and both going the way of Norfolk State.

Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points and the Spartans overcame a seven point first half deficit to top Hampton, 83-71, in the Legacy Classic in Newark on Saturday. It's the second victory of the season for the green and gold over their rivals from across the water.

Marquis Godwin's three-pointer with 4:30 to play in the opening frame gave the Pirates a seven point cushion, but the Spartans would chip away and trail by just one at halftime, 36-35.

The second half opened with the two rivals playing back and forth basketball, but Norfolk State would take the lead for good when Terrance Jones knocked down a jumper with 11:08 to go in the game, which gave the Spartans a 53-51 lead. They would open the advantage up to a dozen over the course of the next two minutes and would lead by at least eight for the remainder of the contest.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 13,451 at Newark's Prudential Center, the home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and Seton Hall basketball.

Bryant's big day came on 9-of-13 shooting in which he knocked down five three pointers. He also hit all six of his free throw attempts and dished out five assists. Dana Tate added 21 points, Cahiem Brown chipped in 16 points and Kris Bankston scored 11 points. Godwin led four Hampton players in double figures with 21 points. Kyrese Mullen tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans showed off their depth during the contest, out-scoring the Pirates off the bench, 37-2.

Norfolk State also won the previous meeting with Hampton in Las Vegas on December 17, 78-66.

The Spartans improve to 16-7 and return to MEAC play next Saturday at Maryland-Eastern Shore. Hampton falls to 6-18 and resumes its CAA schedule on Wednesday at Towson.