Norfolk State rolls past Penn State-Wilkes Barre to open 2023

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After sitting on a loss for two weeks, Norfolk State got back in the win column in dominant fashion on Wednesday night.

Kris Bankston scored 20 points to lead the Spartans to an 85-60 win over Penn State- Wilkes Barre at Echols Hall. NSU improved to 10-5 on the season as the green and gold prepare to open MEAC play on Saturday.

The Spartans led wire-to-wire and got it done on both ends of the floor, especially in the first half. The opener frame saw the Mountain Lions shoot just 22 percent from the floor as Robert Jones and company went into halftime up 40-21.

Jones was able to get his bench some action on Wednesday down the stretch. 12 Spartans saw at least five minutes during the contest, one that resulted in the fifth win for Norfolk State in its last six games.

Bankston's effort led four Spartans in double figures. Joe Bryant Jr. added 19 points, while Daryl Anderson chipped in 16 points and Dana Tate scored 12 points. Bankston, who entered the game ranked sixth in the country in field goal percentage, connected on eight of his nine shot attempts.

Norfolk State shot 60 percent in the second half and forced Penn State-Wilkes Barre into 21 turnovers during the contest.

The victory marked the Spartans' 18th straight win on their home floor dating back to the 2020-2021 campaign. NSU is 5-0 on at Echols Hall this season, after storming to an 11-0 home slate in 2021-2022.

The green and gold open their MEAC schedule on Saturday when Maryland-Eastern Shore visits NSU. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM.