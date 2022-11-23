Norfolk State rolls past St. Mary's for third straight victory

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a week and a half of bouncing all across the country, Norfolk State finally got the chance to take the floor in front of its home crown once again.

Five Spartans scored in double figures as the green and gold stormed past St. Mary's (MD), 91-41, at Echols Hall on Tuesday night. The win marks Norfolk State's third straight victory as it improves to 5-2.

NSU opened the contest on a 26-3 run and overmatched the Seahawks the entire night. St. Mary's is a Division III program that competes in the United East Conference. The Spartans held a 53-10 lead at halftime and saw 11 players get at least nine minutes of playing time. 10 of those 11 players scored.

Dana Tate, Kris Bankston and Daryl Anderson led the way with 15 points apiece. Joe Bryant added 12 points and Terrance Jones chipped in 10 points. Jack Doumbia pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

The gap in level was evident on the court and in the box score. NSU out-rebounded St. Mary's, 37-21, while the Spartans forced 24 turnovers, scoring 35 points off of them. Norfolk State shot 52 percent for the contest.

The dominant win comes after a rigorous stretch of travel for the green and gold. The Spartans played at Baylor on November 11 and at UCLA on November 14 before heading to Monmouth for a November 17 showdown with the Hawks. This past Saturday saw NSU in Atlanta to face Alabama A&M in the HBCU Challenge.

Norfolk State is back in action next Tuesday at Houston.