Norfolk State rolls to fourth straight win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State entered the season with goals of reestablishing itself as the top team in the MEAC. The Spartans appear to be returning to form.

The green and gold started fast and rolled to their fourth straight victory with an 83-74 win over Morgan State at Echols Hall on Monday night. Robert Jones's group improved to 14-8, 4-1 in conference play.

NSU opened up a 12 point advantage midway through the first half and went into halftime leading 40-28. The Bears, however, would make things interesting in the second frame. Will Thomas's free throws trimmed the Morgan State deficit to just two points with 9:52 to play, but the Spartans were able to create some space and keep the visitors at arm's length down the stretch.

Tyrel Bladen paced Norfolk State with 17 points and added six rebounds. Allen Betrand came off the bench and contributed 16 points, while Jamarii Thomas chipped in 14 points and five assists. Morgan State's Wynston Tabbs led the way with a game-high 21 points.

Jones saw his team win the rebounding battle, 35-26, which included 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 18 second chance points. The Spartans were also 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from three-point range.

NSU now finds itself in a tie atop the MEAC with North Carolina Central. Both have 4-1 league records and the Eagles won the first head-to-head meeting of the season.

Norfolk State returns to action against Delaware State at Echols Hall this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM.