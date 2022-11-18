Norfolk State snaps two game skid with win at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (WTKR)- After back-to-back road showdowns with top 10 teams, Norfolk State found its way back into the win column on Thursday night.

Joe Bryant scored a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds as the Spartans held off a Monmouth comeback attempt for a 64-59 victory. The win improved NSU's record to 3-2 on the season.

The green and gold came out of the gate strong, opening the game on a 7-0 run, but the Hawks would go on a run of their own and take a 20-12 lead with 7:38 left in the first half. The Spartans, however, would come alive once again, ending the frame on a 20-2 run and head into the break with a 32-22 advantage.

Daryl Anderson's three-pointer with 16:37 left in the game pushed the Norfolk State lead to 11 points at 39-28, but again, Monmouth had some charge left in it. Jack Collins knocked down a triple with 7:35 to play, pulling the Hawks to within one at 53-52, but the Spartans opened up some space and kept the home team at arm's length down the stretch.

Christian Ings chipped in 13 points for NSU while Kris Bankston had a solid all-around showing with nine points, five boards and three blocks.

Norfolk State gets back to work on Saturday against Alabama A&M in the ATL Has Something to Say HBCU Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.