Norfolk State sprinter Cole stripped of Olympic Trials opportunity

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A Norfolk State sprinter says he is being denied his earned spot in the Olympic Trials because of an error by the MEAC.

Kai Cole scorched the 100 meter dash at the conference championship meet on May 8, winning the MEAC title in 10.05 seconds. That mark hit the automatic qualifying time for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon. However, Cole got some disappointing news.

"I wanted to let you all know that I won't be attending the Olympic Trials this weekend," he said in a statement on social media. "As many of you know, I was supposed to be competing, but due to MEAC's failure to sanction our conference track meet, my qualifying time of 10.05 was rejected by USATF. Despite my best efforts to appeal the decision, it was denied, and unfortunately, my university didn't support me in effort to get the ruling overturned.

"Opportunities like this don't come around very often, so for this to be stripped away from me is truly heartbreaking."

Cole, a graduate student from Alexandria, has put together a decorated career on the track for the Spartans. 2024 has seen him set school records in the 60 meter dash indoors (6.64 seconds) and the 100 meter dash outdoors (10.05 seconds). He also won the MEAC title in the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.55 seconds.

The MEAC has not yet responded to our request for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates on air and online.