Norfolk State suffers gut-wrenching loss in MEAC Championship game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — All that stood between Norfolk State men's basketball and a third consecutive NCAA Tournament was 13.2 seconds.

In just seven seconds, the dream turned into a nightmare.

With a 64-60 lead in the MEAC Championship game, the Spartans gave up a three to Howard's Marcus Dockery. After a timeout, Caheim Brown through an in-bounds pass out of bounds to give it back to the Bison. With six seconds left, Jelani Williams drew a foul and made both free throw to give Howard the lead for good.

Norfolk State going from a heart-stopping win to a heartbreaking loss, falling 65-64.

"At a loss for words," Spartan head coach Robert Jones said. "That locker room is inconsolable."

The game went back and forth for a majority of the second half, the lead changing 15 times between the two teams. Four straight free throw from TJ Jones and Joe Bryant Jr. helped give NSU the 64-60 lead before the Howard comeback.

After two straight seasons of feeling the joy of March, the madness finally dealing a cruel blow to the green and gold.

"Maybe some other places with 22 wins, we would be going to the postseason and maybe this game wouldn't even matter," Jones said. "But that's not the MEAC. So we know it's a one bid league, and these guys have been working from June for March 11th."

"To have that moment to not go into the NCAA Tournament is very heartbreaking."

Dana Tate led Norfolk State in scoring 19 points, while Bryant Jr. wrapped up his stellar college career with 18 points.

"Joe is the most decorated Division I player that we've had, so he should get his number retired," Jones said.

Norfolk State's season ends at 22-11. Jones was unsure if his team would play in the College Basketball Invitational.