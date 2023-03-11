Norfolk State survives NC Central in overtime, advances to MEAC title game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It wasn't easy, but Norfolk State is in a familiar spot, just one win away from a MEAC Tournament championship.

It took overtime, but the Spartans survived a second-half rally by North Carolina Central and held off the Eagles, 72-65, in the MEAC semifinals on Friday at the Scope. The victory avenged a 76-75 loss NSU suffered in Durham back on February 27 and puts Robert Jones and his group into the conference title game for the fourth straight year.

It was a low scoring first half, with Norfolk State opening up on a 9-0 run. The Eagles put together a charge of their own and the Spartans held a slim 22-20 advantage at the break.

NCCU moved in front in the second frame, but an 13-0 run by the green and gold allowed them to surge ahead, 39-29, with 11:32 to play. The Eagles had some more fight left, as Justin Wright's three-pointer with one second left knotted the game up at 58 and sent the semifinal to overtime.

The extra frame belonged to the Spartans, as they took the lead with 4:18 to play and never relinquished it back to North Carolina Central.

Joe Bryant Jr. led the way with 23 points, while Kris Bankston added 20 points and eight boards. Cahiem Brown added 12 points with Dana Tate chipping in 10 points. The Spartans dominated the glass, outrebounding the Eagles, 45-31.

Now Norfolk State gets a chance to avenge a loss to Howard the green and gold suffered in the regular season finale. The Bison come in as the MEAC regular season champion and the conference's top seed. Tipoff for the title game is set for 1:00 PM.