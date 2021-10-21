Norfolk State tabbed as MEAC men's basketball favorites

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Last year provided Norfolk State fans with a memorable run on the basketball court and this year the Spartans are expected to provide the same.

NSU was picked to win the MEAC in the league's preseason poll on Thursday. The Spartans received 10 of a possible 16 first place votes, finishing ahead of Morgan State and North Carolina Central.

The green and gold also put two players on the Preseason All-MEAC team, with Joe Bryant earning first team accolades and his fellow senior guard, Jalen Hawkins, pulling in second team honors. Bryant averaged 11 points and four rebounds for NSU a season ago, while Hawkins scored 10 points per game off the bench for Norfolk State last season.

Morgan State's De'Torrion Ware was named Preseason MEAC Player of the Year.

The Spartans won their second-ever MEAC Tournament last season and picked up an NCAA Tournament game win over Appalachian State.

Norfolk State tips off its schedule on November 9 when the Spartans host Bridgewater at 8:00 PM.