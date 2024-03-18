Norfolk State to host CIT semifinal Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State may have lost in the MEAC semifinals, but the Spartans still have some basketball ahead of them this season after all.

The green and gold have been awarded the number one seed in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) and will host a semifinal Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM. Their opponent remains to be determined, as they'll face the winner of Alabama A&M and Austin Peay. Those two teams face off Wednesday night.

This marks the return of the CIT after a four year hiatus. It was relaunched and renamed The Basketball Classic in 2022, which only lasted one year.

The event began in 2009 with a 16 team field, but the 2024 event will feature nine teams, only seven of which come in with .500 records or better. Abilene Christian finished the season 15-17, while Alabama A&M wrapped up 11-22, a record one might argue is not worthy of a postseason tournament berth.

Tarleton State's 23-9 mark is the best among the nine participating programs. Texas Southern (16-16), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-12) , Purdue-Fort Wayne (21-12) and Bowling Green (20-13) round out the field.