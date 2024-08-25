Norfolk State tops Virginia State in Battle for Big State baseball game

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State and Virginia State both have strong baseball history. Those who left their fingerprints on the respective programs were showcasing that Saturday night.

The second annual Battle for Big State charity alumni baseball game was held at War Memorial Stadium, pitting alumni from the Spartans up against those from VSU. Hundreds of fans came out to support those who had suited up for the college teams before and returned to represent their programs.

Virginia State got on the board first in the top of the second, but Norfolk State responded with two runs in the bottom of the half of the frame to take the lead. The Spartans put together the loudest inning of the night, plating five runs in the bottom of the third to grow their lead to 7-1.

The Trojans chipped away with three runs in the top of the sixth, but the green and gold kept them at arm's length and went on for the 10-4 victory. The win avenged the Spartans' 17-14 loss in last year's battle.

Matthew Boone is the executive director of the event and a former Norfolk State baseball player. He hopes the Battle for Big State allows the players to have some fun, is a treat for the fans and shines a spotlight on HBCU baseball.

"The biggest message of the game is to showcase minority baseball skill level, as well as showing you can obtain a great education at an HBCU," Boone said Friday. "You can obtain great relationships, built great networks, all the resources you would get at some of the other bigger schools."

Boone says an announcement regarding next year's event will come in the near future.