Norfolk State transfer Thomas commits to VCU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jamarii Thomas filled the stat sheet during his lone season at Norfolk State. The next stop of his college career isn't taking him too far up the road.

Thomas announced on social media that he has committed to VCU, one day after he took a visit to the Rams' Richmond campus.

The guard earned 2024 MEAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors, leading the Spartans to a conference regular season championship. NSU fell in the MEAC semifinals to Howard, but bounced back to win the CIT. Thomas averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

Thomas transferred to Norfolk State from UNC-Wilmington prior to the start of the 2023-2024 campaign. He joined George Beale, Gilbert Brown, Terrance Jones and Jack Doumbia as NSU players from this past season's roster in the transfer portal.